Corbyn: Labour have seen record day of donations

Jeremy Corbyn said the tide of public opinion had turned towards Labour as he announced the party had just seen a record surge in donations.

The leader referenced his party's dramatic rise in opinion polls as he addressed a campaign rally in Gateshead.

"When we started this campaign exactly seven weeks ago today people said 'Well it's very obvious what the results going to be'," he said in a nod to widespread predictions that Theresa May would enjoy a landslide victory.

"Really?

"Seven weeks on, thousands of people have come towards the Labour party."

He said that last Friday had been the party's biggest ever day of donations with the average sum offered being just £19.