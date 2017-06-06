Advertisement

London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists

Two of the three London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police have said inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.
  • Officers said Butt was known to security services, but there was no evidence of "attack planning"
  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • James McMullan is believed to be among the victims of the terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister told reporters
Muslim communities condemn London terror attack

Muslim communities across the country have condemned the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

In Leeds, one mosque leader who, along with 130 other imams, has refused to say funeral prayers for the London attackers, told ITV News that it was important to tackle the root cause of extremism.

"We have a wider role to play in tackling extremism," Qasir Asam said.

"That's obviously firstly being vigilant and reporting whenever we see an indication of extremism, but at the same time I think we need to dig a bit deeper ... and tackle those root causes to ensure that not one more life is lost on our soil."

That sentiment is shared elsewhere - moderate Muslims are agreed enough is enough, but they want everyone to play their part.

A common complaint is that British foreign policy must share some of the blame, both in terms of the conflicts Britain is involved in, but also the allies it chooses abroad.

"If we want to bring an end to terrorist activities around the world we need to stop trading with, and we need to stop partnering with, institutions and countries - whole countries - that are importing a hatred spewing ideology," Mohammad Mozaffari, chairman of the Leeds Muslim Youth Group, told ITV News.

"In so doing the funding and the ideology will dry up and young people will seek to find their voice again among moderate individuals."

