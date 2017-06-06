Advertisement

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
  • Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
  • All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
  • A number of people arrested on Monday morning remain in police custody
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
London Bridge attack: 15 still in critical condition

Dozens of people are still being treated for their injuries. Credit: PA

Fifteen victims of the London Bridge terror attacks still remain in critical condition, NHS England has said.

A total of 32 people are still being treated for their injuries as in-patients across five hospitals, according to the update from the UK health body.

The number in critical condition is down from 18 at the last update yesterday.

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

