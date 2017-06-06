Man arrested in Barking over London Bridge attack

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba
The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.
Here are the latest developments:
- Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
- Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
- A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
- Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
- All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
- Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians