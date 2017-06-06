Manchester attack: Man, 20, released without charge

Police have released a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the Manchester Arena terror attack.

So far, 18 people have been detained in relation to the suicide bombing on May 22, which killed 22 and injured more than 100.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have released nine of those without charge, while a further nine remain in custody.

The 20-year-old, who was arrested in an inner city area of Manchester, left police custody on Tuesday.

Another man, 23, was released by GMP on Monday.