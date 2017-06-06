Manchester attack: Man, 33, released without charge

Police have released another man without charge who had been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing investigation.

The 33-year-old was one of 18 people detained over the May 22 terror attack, which killed 22 and left more than 100 injured.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police released the man, who had been arrested in Wigan two days after the attack.

This followed the release of a 22-year-old just hours earlier.

Eight people remain in custody.