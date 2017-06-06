Advertisement

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
  • Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
  • All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
  • A number of people arrested on Monday morning remain in police custody
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
PM: I will rip up human rights laws to tackle terrorism

Theresa May has said she is willing to rip up some human rights laws if they "stop us from" tackling terrorism.

The Prime Minister told supporters at a rally in Slough her measures will mean "longer prison sentences for those convicted of terrorist offences.

"I mean making it easier for authorities to deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own country.

"I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and movements of terrorist suspects - when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat, but not enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.

"If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we'll change the laws so we can do it."

