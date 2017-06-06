PM: I will rip up human rights laws to tackle terrorism

Theresa May has said she is willing to rip up some human rights laws if they "stop us from" tackling terrorism.

The Prime Minister told supporters at a rally in Slough her measures will mean "longer prison sentences for those convicted of terrorist offences.

"I mean making it easier for authorities to deport foreign terrorist suspects back to their own country.

"I mean doing more to restrict the freedom and movements of terrorist suspects - when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat, but not enough evidence to prosecute them in full in court.

"If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we'll change the laws so we can do it."