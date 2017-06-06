Terror attack: Charles praises 'brilliant' medical staff

Prince Charles has praised the "brilliant care and attention" from medical staff treating victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

He and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday, where 12 of those injured in the van and knife assault were taken on Saturday night.

The royal couple were shown around the hospital, where they paid tribute to staff.

During the visit, Charles told a group of nurses: "All of these patients are getting better because of your brilliant care and attention".

Camilla later added that the efforts of staff had showed "Britain at its best".