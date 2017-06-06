Advertisement

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
  • Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
  • All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
  • A number of people arrested on Monday morning remain in police custody
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
Terror attack: Charles praises 'brilliant' medical staff

Prince Charles has praised the "brilliant care and attention" from medical staff treating victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

He and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday, where 12 of those injured in the van and knife assault were taken on Saturday night.

The royal couple were shown around the hospital, where they paid tribute to staff.

During the visit, Charles told a group of nurses: "All of these patients are getting better because of your brilliant care and attention".

Camilla later added that the efforts of staff had showed "Britain at its best".

