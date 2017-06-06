Advertisement

London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
  • Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
  • All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

Youssef Zaghba is thought to have been working in a London restaurant. Credit: Met Police

Police have named the third London Bridge attacker as Youssef Zaghba.

Detectives believe the 22-year-old was living in east London but was not of police or MI5 interest.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera said he has an Italian mother who lives in Bologna and a Moroccan father.

The paper reported he was born in Fez in Morocco and had seasonal work in a London restaurant.

It reported he was stopped by Italian police in March 2016 at Bologna's airport trying to fly to Turkey and then on to Syria.

Italian intelligence officials reportedly communicated this to their UK counterparts.

The name emerged as MI5 and police faced questions after it emerged one of the three perpetrators, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, had been investigated two years before the atrocity.

Rachid Redouane, 30, thought to be of Morrocan and Libyan origin, has been named as the second attacker.

