Third London Bridge attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

Police have named the third London Bridge attacker as Youssef Zaghba.

Detectives believe the 22-year-old was living in east London but was not of police or MI5 interest.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera said he has an Italian mother who lives in Bologna and a Moroccan father.

The paper reported he was born in Fez in Morocco and had seasonal work in a London restaurant.

It reported he was stopped by Italian police in March 2016 at Bologna's airport trying to fly to Turkey and then on to Syria.

Italian intelligence officials reportedly communicated this to their UK counterparts.

The name emerged as MI5 and police faced questions after it emerged one of the three perpetrators, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, had been investigated two years before the atrocity.

Rachid Redouane, 30, thought to be of Morrocan and Libyan origin, has been named as the second attacker.