London Bridge: Third attacker named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent who lived in east London.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and Zaghba carried out the deadly assault in which seven people died and dozens more were injured in the London Bridge attack on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to the security services but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police have said
  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack
  • Counter-terror officers have searched an address in Ilford, east London
  • All 12 people who were arrested on Sunday have been released without charge
  • A number of people arrested on Monday morning remain in police custody
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
Body found in Thames after London Bridge attack

Xavier Thomas, pictured with his girlfriend Christine Delcros Credit: Facebook

Detectives searching for a man feared to have died in the London Bridge terror attack have recovered a body from the Thames.

French national Xavier Thomas, 45, was walking along the bridge with his girlfriend Christine Delcros on Saturday night.

Ms Delcros was seriously injured after being hit, and witness accounts suggested Mr Thomas may have been thrown into the river by the van.

Mr Thomas's next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

The death toll now stands at eight, with dozens others in a critical condition in hospital.

