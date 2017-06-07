Body found in Thames after London Bridge attack

Detectives searching for a man feared to have died in the London Bridge terror attack have recovered a body from the Thames.

French national Xavier Thomas, 45, was walking along the bridge with his girlfriend Christine Delcros on Saturday night.

Ms Delcros was seriously injured after being hit, and witness accounts suggested Mr Thomas may have been thrown into the river by the van.

Mr Thomas's next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

The death toll now stands at eight, with dozens others in a critical condition in hospital.