Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

View all 11 updates ›

Corbyn: It's a choice of hope or fear

CORBYNKM Play video

Jeremy Corbyn promised an NHS free at the point-of-use and an economy that works for all during a final campaign push before the election.

In his second rally of the day, the Labour leader told crowds in Runcorn that "never before has there been a clearer choice in British politics about which way we go".

He added that five more years of the Conservatives would mean "five more years of NHS cuts".

Mr Corbyn went on to promise free school meals for every child in every primary school because "hungry children don't learn".

  1. Read more
  2. 11 updates
Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

More on this story