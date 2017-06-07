Corbyn makes final campaign stop at Islington seat

Jeremy Corbyn swung by his own constituency of Islington North as the Labour leader made his final stop of the campaign trail.

Mr Corbyn told supporters they had "changed the face of British politics".

He insisted that he had positioned Labour in the "new centre ground", telling voters they had the power to choose a country run in the interests of the majority.

The Labour leader told a buoyant crowd: "Tomorrow you have the power to say our country can be better than this.

"It can be run in the interests of the majority; not the political and corporate elites."

He added: "Labour's campaign has already changed the face of British politics. As we prepare for government, we have already changed the debate and given people hope.

"Hope that it doesn't have to be like this; that inequality can be tackled; that austerity can be ended; that you can stand up to the elites and the cynics."