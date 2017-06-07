Advertisement

Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said a Tory landslide could only be prevented if people voted tactically to minimise Theresa May's majority.

Corbyn tells rally: They underestimated us, didn't they?

Jeremy Corbyn on his final day of campaigning Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has begun a marathon final day of General Election campaigning with a rally in Glasgow city centre.

The Labour leader, cheered by hundreds of supporters, delivered one of his final addresses to voters from a platform on Buchanan Street.

Mr Corbyn told the crowd: "They underestimated us didn't they? "They underestimated the good sense of ordinary people, ordinary people all over Britain."

The speech marked Mr Corbyn's 84th campaign rally, with a further six events planned across the country over the course of the day, culminating in his Islington North constituency in the evening.

