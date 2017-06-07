Advertisement

London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
Ex-partner of London Bridge terrorist condemns attack

Rachid Redouane Credit: PA

The former partner of London Bridge terrorist Rachid Redouane has spoken of her "shock" and "condemned" his actions.

Charisse O'Leary said she has "shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident".

She said in a statement released to the Press Association: "I am deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions of my ex-partner who has killed and injured so many innocent people."

Miss O'Leary said she had been separated from Redouane for six months.

"We have a beautiful young daughter, that for the last six months has been our only bond and reason for contact," she continued.

"My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that some day I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did.

"I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I condemn his actions and do not support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity."

