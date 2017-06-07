Advertisement

  1. National

London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
View all 115 updates ›

Family of London Bridge terrorist 'shocked and saddened'

Khuram Shazad Butt Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

The family of London Bridge terrorist Khuram Butt have said they are "shocked and saddened" by his actions and that they condemned the attack.

Along with Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, the 27-year-old killed eight people and injured 47 others by hitting them with a van and stabbing them.

In a statement, Butt's family said: " As a family we are shocked and appalled by the actions of Khuram and his associates.

"We strongly condemn these actions.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time.

"Now more than ever we need to work together to stop the actions of the mindless few who claim to be acting in the name of Islam."

  1. Read more
  2. 115 updates
London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

More on this story