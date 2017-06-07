Family of London Bridge terrorist 'shocked and saddened'

London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments: