London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
London Bridge attack: Ignacio Echeverria confirmed dead

Ignacio Echeverria was seen at the scene of the attack defending someone with a skateboard. Credit: Isabel Echeverria via AP

The sister of Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria has confirmed that the 39-year-old, who had been missing since Saturday's attack, was among the victims.

The Spanish foreign ministry confirmed that a Spanish citizen had died in the attack.

Mr Echeverria's father, Joaquin, wrote on Facebook his 39-year-old son had been seen "defending someone with his skateboard" at the scene of the attack.

In Facebook posts, Mr Echeverria's sisters paid tribute to their brother and thanked the Spanish authorities.

"My Brother Ignacio tried to stop terrorists, and he lost his life trying to save others. We love you and we'll never forget you," Isabel Echeverria wrote.

A relative of Mr Echeverria, journalist Isabel Duran, also tweeted: "Ignacio Echeverria attacked the terrorists to try to save a woman. He is in heaven with his inseparable skateboard."

