London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
London Bridge attack: Sebastien Belanger confirmed dead

Sebastien Belanger was reported missing by his girlfriend in the aftermath of the attack. Credit: Facebook

The family of French chef Sebastien Belanger have confirmed his death.

The 36-year-old, who worked as a chef at the Coq d’Argent restaurant, had been at the Boro Bistro on the south side of the bridge where he was watching football with two friends

In the aftermath of the attack Mr Belanger's girlfriend reported him missing, and then in the early hours of Tuesday morning she posted a picture of the pair on Facebook with the caption "mon amour".

