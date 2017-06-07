Advertisement

London Bridge attack: Eight victims confirmed dead

The death toll from the London Bridge terror attack has risen to eight after police searching for a French man missing since Saturday recovered a body from the River Thames.

Xavier Thomas, 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverria, 39, and French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, were confirmed among the dead.

Australians Sara Zelenak, 21, and Kirsty Boden, 28, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, and Briton James McMullan also died.

Here are the other latest developments:

  • Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, carried out the deadly attack in London Bridge on Saturday night
  • Butt was known to security services in the UK but there was no evidence of "attack planning", counter-terrorism police said
  • Zaghba was flagged up to police in the UK after being trying to go to Syria last year
  • Redouane's ex-wife said she is "shocked and numbed" as she condemned the attack
  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Ilford in connection with the attack
London Bridge attacker called mother to say 'goodbye'

Youssef Zaghba spoke to his mother two days before the attack. Credit: PA

The mother of one of the London Bridge terrorists has told how she spoke to her son just two days before he carried out the deadly attack, and now realises their conversation was a goodbye.

Youssef Zaghba's mother recalled that her son made a "very sweet speech" and that at the time she felt it "was almost a goodbye speech".

Valeria Khadija Collina continued that the 22-year-old told her how he had moved house and was now living outside of London and had a garden.

"He was happy because he was saying that it was bigger and then when he opened (the windows) there were the trees, there was the garden and after I thought that also this image of the garden recalled too much the image of paradise."

While Ms Collina said her son had a "radicalised" look to him when she visited him in England last year, she "couldn't have known" of his plans.

She continued that she was "troubled" that British imams were refusing to perform Muslim funerals for any of the three attackers who killed eight people and injured 47 others, but she felt it was "the right thing to do" and it was "right to send a message" such as this.

In response to an Italian prosecutor's comments that Zaghba told authorities after being stopped at Bologna's airport as he tried to fly to Istanbul that he "wanted to be a terrorist," but then quickly corrected himself, Ms Collina said it was her son having a "demented moment, a lapse".

