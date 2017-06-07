Man arrested in connection with Manchester bombing

A man has been arrested in connection with the suicide bombing at the city's arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police raided an address in the Harpurhey area of Manchester on Tuesday night.

The attack, carried out by bomber Salman Abedi, left 22 people dead, including seven children, and more than 100 people injured.

Eight people remain in custody after being arrested in connection with the attack.