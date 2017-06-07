Manchester bomb probe police make 19th arrest

Police investigating last month's Manchester bombing have arrested a 19th person.

Greater Manchester Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act at Heathrow Airport.

The force said the arrest was planned beforehand and there was "no direct threat to the airport".

Police have arrested 19 people in connection with the investigation but 12 have since been released without charge.

A total of seven men remain in custody for questioning, say police.