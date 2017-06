Theresa May began her final day of election campaigning with a 5:30am visit to the traders at London's historic Smithfield Market.

She posed for selfies and joked with butchers but was met with boos from some of the crowd gathered at the market, who shouted "Vote Labour".

Mrs May tweeted: "Early start to the day's campaigning, talking to traders at Smithfield Market. I'll keep our economy strong to help small businesses."

The prime minister will concentrate her final push in the South East, Eastern England and the Midlands while Tim Farron will start in the West Midlands and finish in Oxford.