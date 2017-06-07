Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

View all 12 updates ›

Nicola Sturgeon stands by referendum claims

ScotlandLTN Play video

Nicola Sturgeon stands by her claim the Scottish Labour leader told her she would drop her party's opposition to a second independence referendum in the wake of the vote for Brexit.

The First Minister came under fire for apparently disclosing a private conversation she had with Kezia Dugdale after the UK's Brexit vote.

But Ms Dugdale later described this as a "categoric lie".

The SNP currently hold 56 seats in the Scottish Parliament, where the constitution and the fight for independence are at the heart of the battle.

A second referendum will depend on how many of those seats the SNP hold on to this Thursday.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

More on this story