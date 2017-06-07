Police arrest man in connection with Manchester attack

A man has been arrested in connection with the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police said the 20-year-old man handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The total number of people arrested in connection with the investigation into the attack that took place on 22 May which killed 22, including children and injured over 100 others, now stands at 21.

Of those arrested 12 have been released without charge and nine people remain in custody.