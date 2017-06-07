Advertisement

Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

Terrorists would 'have won' if human rights laws changed

Tim Farron has told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

Theresa May announced on Tuesday she would change human rights laws if they were stopping authorities tackling terrorism.

Asked about the prime ministers proposal, the Liberal Democrat leader said: "When all is said and done, changing the law is not what keeps us safe. Investing in our police and in our intelligence and security services - that Theresa May has cut - that is what would keep us safe.

"The danger is on the eve of an election, politicians will sometimes try and do something that looks good but we all know doesn't do us any good.

"And the minute we start throwing away our rights and our freedoms as a society is the moment we start to let the terrorists win."

