Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

Tim Farron serves up a Brexit breakfast in Solihull

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron served up a Brexit-themed breakfast at a German cafe in Solihull on the final day of campaigning.

Mr Farron handed out the sausage and sauerkraut to supporters, but refused requests from reporters to eat it on camera as he wanted to try and avoid "the Miliband moment".

He was joined by Ade Adeyemo, the local Lib Dem candidate for Solihull.

The Lib Dems have pledged to have a second EU referendum over the final Brexit deal should they win on 8 June.

