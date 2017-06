Liberal Democrat Sir Vince Cable has denied the Liberal Democrats' stance on a second referendum over the EU exit deal goes against the "will of the people".

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Sir Vince said: "The whole point of the second referendum is not about second guessing what the public have already voted for - or be it narrowly.

"It's not disregarding the will of the people, it's asking a different question in different circumstances."

He told presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid he was "confident" the Lib Dems would do better in this general election after the party's poor performance in 2015.

He also admitted the naughtiest thing he had ever done was shoot at neighbours' windows with an air rifle when he was a child.