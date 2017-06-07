Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

Leaders of Britain's biggest parties are criss-crossing the country in a whirlwind last-minute bid for votes ahead of General Election day on Thursday.

Daybreak saw Theresa May campaigning for votes in London's Smithfield meat market, where the Prime Minister posed for photos with butchers wearing bloodied white coats.

Jeremy Corbyn told a rally of cheering supporters in Glasgow that he was hopeful of a "very historic" Labour majority on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told ITV News Theresa May's pledge to change human rights legislation in the wake of recent terror attacks would be playing into the hands of terrorists.

View all 11 updates ›

Theresa May: We need to review police powers

Theresa May has suggested that human rights laws could be changed to deal with terrorism during a speech in Norfolk on the final day of her campaign trail.

"Yes, we do need to look at the powers for the police and security intelligence agencies, to make sure that as the threat evolves they have the powers that they need," she told the audience at an event in Norwich.

tmaynatpab Play video
  • Video report by Political Corespondent Paul Brand
  1. Read more
  2. 11 updates
Live updates: Final day of election campaigning

More on this story