Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Conservative source tells ITV News: 'It's early days'

The Conservatives are urging calm.

Theresa May's Conservatives are "urging caution" after an exit poll prediction that the Tories might miss out an overall majority, according to ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan.

According to a party source, the Tories are maintaining it remains "early days".

The source told Morgan: "Early days. This is a projection, not a result.

"Last time [2015] the exit poll said we would get 314 [seats] and we got more than that".

Giving her analysis, Morgan said: "They will be hoping that this poll isn't correct, that things will change, that Mrs May will creep up to that mark where she will get a majority."

