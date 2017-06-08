Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Ed Balls: There will be a second election soon

If an exit poll which suggests the Conservatives have not won an overall majority is correct then "there will be another election soon", says Ed Balls.

The ex-Labour shadow Chancellor told ITV News that because the Liberals, Labour and the SNP have ruled out any coalitions with the Tories, we will not be in "coalition territory".

Mr Balls said: "We're going to be in a very, very unstable hung parliament, if this is correct there will be a second election soon".

