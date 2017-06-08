Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Exit poll indicates 'humiliation' for Theresa May

ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan has said the exit poll could indicate "humiliation" for the Prime Minister.

"I cannot imagine what is going through her mind at the moment", she said.

"If this poll comes to pass, it will be a humiliation for Theresa May. She is at home.. she will no doubt be watching this unfold.

"This is not what she wanted... I think they'll be a lot of soul-searching, a lot of where it went wrong and what happened."

