Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Osborne: Tories facing 'completely catastrophic' night

George Osborne said the exit poll predicted a 'catastrophic' result.

Theresa May and the Conservatives are facing a "completely catastrophic" General Election result, George Osborne has warned.

Reacting to an exit poll suggesting the Tories had fallen short of an overall majority, the former Chancellor said the election outcome stood on a "knife edge".

He warned that Mrs May would find it difficult to form a coalition with the other political parties, with the Conservatives predicted to win 314 seats.

"If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May," Mr Osborne said.

"It's difficult to see, if these numbers were right, how they would put together the coalition to remain in office."

