Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

Gove: 'Exit polls have been wrong before'

Michael Gove said only 'tentative conclusions' could be drawn.

Only "tentative conclusions" should be drawn from the exit poll suggesting the Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority, according to Michael Gove.

The former education secretary insisted that, without any results yet to be declared, nobody can know the outcome of the election.

According to ITV News' exit poll, the Tories are set to win 314 seats, 12 short of 326 needed for an overall majority.

"The truth is we don't know yet," Mr Gove said, adding that only "tentative conclusions" should be drawn.

"Both in 1992, but also in 2015, the exit poll predicted a hung parliament and in the end there was a Conservative majority."

