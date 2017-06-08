Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 22 updates ›

Labour 'prepared to be the next Government'

Thornberry Play video

Emily Thornberry has said the Labour Party are "prepared to be the next Government".

She told ITV News that if the exit polls are accurate and the Conservatives struggle to form a Government, Labour are "prepared" to act.

The Labour MP said: "Exit polls have largely been right since 1992 so I think it's probably a good baseline.

"We are prepared to be the next Government.

"We look forward to being the next Government and implementing a highly popular manifesto and making sure that we transform this country which is what we promised to do."

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

More on this story