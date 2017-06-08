Nick Clegg: Clearly a boomerang election for the Tories

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.