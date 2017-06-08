Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 22 updates ›

Nick Clegg: Clearly a boomerang election for the Tories

NickClegg Play video

Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has claimed his party will not form a potential coalition Government following a "boomerang election" for the Conservatives.

He said Tim Farron "fundamentally disagrees" on the "design and approach and architecture of hard-Brexit of Theresa May and endorsed by Jeremy Corbyn."

After a shock exit poll suggested a hung parliament, he added: "There's just no meeting point between the Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and the Labour Party.

"Whatever happens.. it's clearly a boomerang election for the Conservatives who started out in this election campaign treating it as something of a coronation.

"Now, clearly, it's going to be a closely-fought contest."

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

More on this story