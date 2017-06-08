Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 22 updates ›

Owen Jones: Theresa May's authority is in tatters

OWEN_JONES_ON_MAY Play video

Theresa May's authority "is in tatters" and if the exit polls are correct then she will "resign as Prime Minister" according to a Guardian columnist.

Owen Jones told ITV News that he believes Mrs May called the snap election on the basis of "crushing Labour as an electoral force" after she started with a "huge lead" in the polls.

The columnist said now the Tory leader's "authority is in tatters even if this exit poll is a bit off".

He added: "Her authority is over, she will resign as Prime Minister and she will have the shortest tenure as Prime Minister in the history of British democracy which is quite the comedown given where she started this."

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

More on this story