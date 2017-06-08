Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Peston: Britain facing a 'political earthquake'

Peston said Britain was facing a 'political earthquake'.

Britain may be about to experience a "political earthquake" if the Conservatives lose their overall majority.

Only weeks ago Theresa May and the Tories were set for a majority of 150 seats, according to some polls, and followed up strongly in the local elections.

But Thursday's exit poll suggests Mrs May is on course for a "huge humiliating" by failing to even get an overall majority, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said.

"If the exit poll is even remotely in the right territory, it's a political earthquake," he said.

Peston added: "This looks like a minus number for them and therefore a huge, huge humiliation."

