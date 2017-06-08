Advertisement

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

The General Election exit poll has forecast that the Conservatives will be the largest party but may not win a majority.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the exit poll was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Quentin Letts: May campaigned like 'glum bucket'

Quentin Letts said Theresa May's election campaign had been 'rotten'

Theresa May's election campaign lacked excitement and she herself looked like a "glum bucket", according to a Daily Mail journalist.

Quentin Letts described the Prime Minister's campaign trail over the past seven weeks as "rotten".

"If it has gone wrong then a... missile has gone into Tory HQ and Mrs May has just turned into Ted Heath," he said.

Mr Letts added: "The Conservative Party lost the idea of excitement and of the buccaneering spirit and of rebellion.

"And actually Brexit was an incredibly exciting thing and the boring status quo stodges were on the Labour side.

"But Corbyn, somehow, managed to turn that around and present himself as the new guy, as the exciting new brand."

