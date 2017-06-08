Three arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

Three men have been arrested overnight on suspicion of terrorism offences not linked to the London Bridge attack, police have said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit, along with armed police, carried out a series of raids across east London.

Two men aged 34 and 37 were arrested at separate addresses in Newham, while a 33-year-old man was arrested in Waltham Forest.

All three were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences. Searches at the addresses were being carried out on Thursday.