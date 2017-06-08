Three men arrested in Ilford over London Bridge attack

Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the London Bridge attack, say police.

Counter-terror police arrested two of the men during an operation in Ilford, Scotland Yard said.

One of the men, aged 27, was held on suspicion of terrorism offences, while a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested at an address in Ilford, east London on suspicion of terrorism offences late on Wednesday night.