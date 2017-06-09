Alex Salmond loses seat to Conservative Colin Clark

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 320 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

