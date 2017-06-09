Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 320 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

View all 41 updates ›

Alex Salmond loses seat to Conservative Colin Clark

AlexSalmond Play video

Former first minister Alex Salmond has lost his seat to Conservative candidate Colin Clark in Gordon.

The SNP veteran who was the SNP's foreign affairs spokesman, had swept to power with a 8,687 majority in 2015, ending decades of Liberal Democrat rule.

However despite falling some 2,500 votes short, he said: "You've not seen the last of my bonnet and me.

"The SNP has lost a number of fine parliamentarians this evening, that is a grievous blow for us.

"But overall results show the SNP will win a majority of the seats in this country and a majority of the votes."

  1. Read more
  2. 41 updates
Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

More on this story