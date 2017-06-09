Advertisement

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Alexander: Sturgeon and SNP having 'disastrous' night

The 'SNP tide is receding', according to Douglas Alexander.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are in free fall in Scotland, according to Douglas Alexander.

The former shadow foreign secretary and Labour politican said Ms Sturgeon was having a "disastrous" night.

His comments came as SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson lost his Moray seat to the Conservatives, one of seven constituencies the party has conceded so far.

"The giant sucking sound that you can hear is the SNP tide receding the length and breadth of Scotland," he said.

"From the Borders to the Highlands, from the east to the west, the SNP are in free fall.

"Just as we've seen a disastrous night for the leader of the British government, Theresa May, we're also witnessing a disastrous night for the leader of the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon."

