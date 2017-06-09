Advertisement

  1. National

Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Watch ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results through the night on ITV and itv.com/news.

View all 31 updates ›

Andy Coulson: Youth vote has lashed out aggressively

ANDY_COULSON Play video

The former director of communications for David Cameron says the "youth vote has come out in strength and lashed out pretty aggressively" after a shock exit poll suggested a hung parliament.

Andy Coulson said that it was perhaps an understatement to say the Conservative campaign "has not been a success" and said the "disconnection" with voters was to blame.

Mr Coulson said at the start of the campaign Theresa May "had the status almost of an outsider" who was seen to be "running against the political grain which I think is very attractive for people right now".

"But during the course of the campaign she's kind of lost that somewhere", he said.

  1. Read more
  2. 31 updates
Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

More on this story