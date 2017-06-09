Arlene Foster praises 'best ever election result'

DUP leader Arlene Foster has described her party's election result as the "best ever".

Speaking after Theresa May announced she will be supported by the Northern Irish party, Ms Foster confirmed, saying: "We will enter discussions with the Conservative Party to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation."

She went on to say that we live in "challenging times" and that "we now face uncertainty in Westminster".

She added: "Those who want to tear apart the union that we cherish and benefit from so hugely have been sent a clear and residing message."