Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
View all 69 updates ›

Arlene Foster praises 'best ever election result'

Arlene Foster speaking on Friday afternoon. Credit: ITV News

DUP leader Arlene Foster has described her party's election result as the "best ever".

Speaking after Theresa May announced she will be supported by the Northern Irish party, Ms Foster confirmed, saying: "We will enter discussions with the Conservative Party to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation."

She went on to say that we live in "challenging times" and that "we now face uncertainty in Westminster".

She added: "Those who want to tear apart the union that we cherish and benefit from so hugely have been sent a clear and residing message."

  1. Read more
  2. 69 updates
Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

More on this story