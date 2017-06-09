Ashdown: 'Out of touch' May should step down as PM

Paddy Ashdown said Theresa May's position as prime minister is now "untenable" as she has lost all her credibility on Brexit.

He accused Mrs May of being "out of touch with reality" as she prepares to ask the Queen if she can form a new Government.

The former Lib Dem leader told ITV News: "She went to the country, she asked for a mandate on a hard brexit and the country blew her a resounding raspberry.

"Now she's going to the palace to ask the poor old Queen to keep her in office.

"But what's the policy? Is she going to blunder on with a hard Brexit having specifically having it rejected in the ballot box yesterday? Then I think there's an arrogance to the voice of the British people.

"And if she goes for a soft Brexit, you then have a Conservative prime minister who was first a remainer, then decided she was a brexiteer, then wanted to put a hard brexit forward and is now wanting to put a soft brexit forward.

"She has no credibility at all in the European community, and frankly, I think her position is completely untenable."