Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Ashdown: 'Out of touch' May should step down as PM

Paddy Ashdown said Theresa May's position as prime minister is now "untenable" as she has lost all her credibility on Brexit.

He accused Mrs May of being "out of touch with reality" as she prepares to ask the Queen if she can form a new Government.

The former Lib Dem leader told ITV News: "She went to the country, she asked for a mandate on a hard brexit and the country blew her a resounding raspberry.

"Now she's going to the palace to ask the poor old Queen to keep her in office.

"But what's the policy? Is she going to blunder on with a hard Brexit having specifically having it rejected in the ballot box yesterday? Then I think there's an arrogance to the voice of the British people.

"And if she goes for a soft Brexit, you then have a Conservative prime minister who was first a remainer, then decided she was a brexiteer, then wanted to put a hard brexit forward and is now wanting to put a soft brexit forward.

"She has no credibility at all in the European community, and frankly, I think her position is completely untenable."

