Election 2017: Reaction as exit poll forecasts Conservative largest party

A shock General Election exit poll has forecast the Conservatives could be as much as 12 seats short of a majority.

The poll, which has sent the pound plunging in trading, predicts the Tories will be the largest party but may not win a majority amid gains for Labour and the Lib Dems.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

If realised, the result will leave Britain facing a prospective hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Campbell: May has made 'most catastrophic mistake'

Alastair Campbell said calling the General Election was a 'mistake'.

Theresa May made possibly the "most catastrophic" strategic mistake by calling a General Election, according to Alastair Campbell.

The former Labour spin doctor predicted that the country could be heading for a second election in the result of a hung parliament.

And he suggested the Conservatives would look to hold another leadership contest.

"The fact is this election... it's going to be judged as possibly the most catastrophic mistake, strategic call that a political leader has made," he said.

