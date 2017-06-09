Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May to form government and will work with DUP

Theresa May has said she intends to form a government - with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party - that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit talks.

Overnight, the Conservatives lost their majority in the Commons, resulting in a hung parliament.

Developments include:

  • Mrs May said she was confident the Tories would be able to work together with the DUP in the "interests of the whole UK"
  • She apologised for the election result which cost some Tory MPs their seats
  • The Prime Minister also reappointed most of her senior cabinet team on Friday
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
Canterbury: Where Labour won for first time since 1918

The cost of living and tuition fees were touted as reasons for Canterbury's shock result, where Labour won a seat for the first time since 1918.

Streams of students made their voices heard, overturning the old adage that the young are more concerned with selfies than society.

