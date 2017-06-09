Advertisement

Live updates: Election ends in hung parliament but May will not quit

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

In a dramatic night of developments:

  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for.
  • Theresa May will not resign as prime minister, and is working to form a government, ITV News has learned
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
'Catastrophic night as country enters uncertain period'

George Osborne has said a hung parliament represents a "catastrophic night for her and... the Conservatives."

Speaking to ITV News, he said Theresa May will "probably become one of the shortest serving Prime Minister's in our history."

Lamenting Labour's inability to seize Government, Ed Balls added: "At the end of the day we are going to end up still with a Conservative Government.

"That is something which I think for Labour's supporters will still be frustrating and for people who depend upon public services still a challenge and a threat.

"The most important thing is we are now entering a very, very uncertain period."

