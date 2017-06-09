'Catastrophic night as country enters uncertain period'

Live updates: Election ends in hung parliament but May will not quit
Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.
In a dramatic night of developments:
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for.
- Theresa May will not resign as prime minister, and is working to form a government, ITV News has learned
- Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
- Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.