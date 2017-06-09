'Catastrophic night as country enters uncertain period'

George Osborne has said a hung parliament represents a "catastrophic night for her and... the Conservatives."

Speaking to ITV News, he said Theresa May will "probably become one of the shortest serving Prime Minister's in our history."

Lamenting Labour's inability to seize Government, Ed Balls added: "At the end of the day we are going to end up still with a Conservative Government.

"That is something which I think for Labour's supporters will still be frustrating and for people who depend upon public services still a challenge and a threat.

"The most important thing is we are now entering a very, very uncertain period."