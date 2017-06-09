Advertisement

Election 2017: Live updates and reaction

An ITV News prediction suggests the Conservatives will win 322 seats, just short of a majority and raising the prospect of a hung parliament less than two weeks before Brexit negotiations begin.

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News the forecast was "completely catastrophic" for the Tories and Theresa May.

Millions of people headed to the polls to cast their vote after 50 days of political campaigning.

Corbyn: May has 'lost' bid for mandate and should go

Jeremy Corbyn said Theresa May had failed to get a mandate.

Theresa May has "lost" in her bid for a Prime Ministerial mandate, Jeremy Corbyn said as he was re-elected MP for Islington North.

Being returned to the seat with more than 40,000 votes, the Labour leader said he was "proud" of the election campaign his party had run.

In his victory speech, Mr Corbyn said: "Politics has changed. Politics isn't going back into the box where it was before.

"Because what happens is that people have said they've had quite enough of austerity politics."

He added: "If there is a message from tonight's results, it's this: the Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate.

"Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.

"I would have thought that's enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."

