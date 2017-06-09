'Corbyn's a nice chap but he's a political lunatic'

Ann Widdecome said we should not be in the political position we are now - as Jeremy Corbyn is a "political lunatic".

The former Tory politician told ITV News Theresa May's election strategy "should have worked, but it didn't".

She explained: "The sad thing is that I think Theresa tried to run this campaign in the manner that has served her so well at Westminster.

"She has always been someone that stayed above the fray. The obvious example of that was during the referendum, she was the Home Secretary, the biggest issue was immigration, she just stayed out of it.

"I think that she tried to translate into a General Election, and be a bit aloof from it all, as she is at Westminster.

"And it didn't work, and it should have worked because Corbyn may be a nice chap but he's a political lunatic, and we really should not be in this position today."