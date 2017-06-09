Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
View all 54 updates ›

'Corbyn's a nice chap but he's a political lunatic'

AnnLun Play video

Ann Widdecome said we should not be in the political position we are now - as Jeremy Corbyn is a "political lunatic".

The former Tory politician told ITV News Theresa May's election strategy "should have worked, but it didn't".

She explained: "The sad thing is that I think Theresa tried to run this campaign in the manner that has served her so well at Westminster.

"She has always been someone that stayed above the fray. The obvious example of that was during the referendum, she was the Home Secretary, the biggest issue was immigration, she just stayed out of it.

"I think that she tried to translate into a General Election, and be a bit aloof from it all, as she is at Westminster.

"And it didn't work, and it should have worked because Corbyn may be a nice chap but he's a political lunatic, and we really should not be in this position today."

  1. Read more
  2. 54 updates
Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

More on this story