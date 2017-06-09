Advertisement

Live updates: May to seek Queen's permission to form government

Britain has a hung parliament, with the Conservatives losing its majority in the Commons following an eventful election night.

Developments include:

  • Theresa May will visit the Queen at 12.30pm to seek permission to form a government
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to go, saying she has failed to get the mandate she asked for
  • Paul Nuttall has resigned as Ukip leader with immediate effect
  • Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne told ITV News a hung parliament is a "completely catastrophic" outcome for the Tories and Theresa May.
  • Former Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond are among a number of high profile figures who have lost their seats in the House of Commons.
DUP 'say no red lines' over alliance with Conservatives

DUP leader Arlene Foster at an election count last night. Credit: ITV News

The Conservative party has opened contacts with the Democratic Unionist Party over a possible coalition government or a more informal alliance after the election resulted in a hung parliament, it is understood.

The Northern Irish DUP already works closely with the Tories and a source said there were "no red lines" for them in potentially linking forces, reports ITV News political correspondent Carl Dinnen.

However, they have ruled out helping Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party, he said.

